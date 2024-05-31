nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.5-131.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.04 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.680 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. nCino has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nCino news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock valued at $39,096,813. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

