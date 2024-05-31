MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Trading 5.4% Higher

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.94 and last traded at $170.50. Approximately 4,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 36,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.79.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.68. The company has a market cap of $127.76 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned about 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

