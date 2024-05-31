SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 80,571 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $14.34.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SRH Total Return Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas Jack Moore bought 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20,491.62 per share, with a total value of $29,221,050.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,655,195.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 133,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

