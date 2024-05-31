DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 295,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 645,891 shares.The stock last traded at $8.56 and had previously closed at $8.63.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
