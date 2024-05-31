Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 25954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Specifically, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,775 shares of company stock worth $1,916,412. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TDC. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Teradata Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $54,332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 47,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Teradata by 36,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 88,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 88,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

