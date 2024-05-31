Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $28,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

