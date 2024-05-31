WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $198,063,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $61,378,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 140.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,375 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,561 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $27,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 101.68%.

Insider Activity

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

