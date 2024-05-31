German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Hovde Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

GABC opened at $31.90 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $946.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,079 shares of company stock worth $36,222. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $6,828,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 186.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 96.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 87.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

