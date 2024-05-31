HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.85% from the company’s current price.

Digihost Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGHI opened at $1.27 on Friday. Digihost Technology has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 5.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Digihost Technology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digihost Technology

About Digihost Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digihost Technology stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGHI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Digihost Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.