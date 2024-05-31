MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $465.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 7.2 %

MongoDB stock opened at $310.00 on Friday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $275.76 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.