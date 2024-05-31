Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of IBTX opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,792,000 after buying an additional 414,666 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,326,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,588,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

