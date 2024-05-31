Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 145.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

ELEV stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 46.22, a quick ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $222.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $6,509,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $7,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 360,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $11,968,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

