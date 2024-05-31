LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $78.77 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,500,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,641 shares of company stock valued at $9,979,843. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,296,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $8,837,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,432,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

