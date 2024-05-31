HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 406.33% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
NextCure Trading Down 1.9 %
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextCure
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 85,982 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the first quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NextCure Company Profile
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.
