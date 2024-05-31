Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company.

Cyclo Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.18. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,720.76%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund VI Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cyclo Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Founders Fund VI Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

