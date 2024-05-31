QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $245.00 at Bank of America

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $180.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $204.80 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $217.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.44. The firm has a market cap of $228.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,974 shares of company stock worth $9,691,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

