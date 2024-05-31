REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 241.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on REE. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded REE Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:REE opened at $4.39 on Friday. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Equities analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in REE Automotive stock. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,747,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. M&G Plc owned about 16.62% of REE Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

