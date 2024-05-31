OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. Research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,391,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,966 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 143,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

