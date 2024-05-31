HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROIV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.39 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

