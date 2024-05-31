HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 243.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $21.81 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a market cap of $652.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,798,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after buying an additional 595,250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 290,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

