Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Genesco also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $27.27 on Friday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Genesco’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

