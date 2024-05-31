Analysts Offer Predictions for The Walt Disney Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the entertainment giant will earn $4.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

