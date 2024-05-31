Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

JKHY stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

