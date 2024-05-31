FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,340.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.