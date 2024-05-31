FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Increased by Chardan Capital

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.74). The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01).

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

LXEO opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198,281 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.