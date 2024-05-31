FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Increased by Chardan Capital

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.74). The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share.
Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01).
Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198,281 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
