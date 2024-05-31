Chardan Capital Comments on Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.10). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TNYA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

TNYA opened at $4.18 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 651,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,862,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 403,472 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,015,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 194.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 240,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 2,635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 240,436 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

