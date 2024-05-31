Chardan Capital Comments on Passage Bio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Passage Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.35). The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

PASG opened at $1.15 on Friday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 4.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 604,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 52,656 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 1,178.1% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 4,845,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,712 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Passage Bio by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 581,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 482,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

