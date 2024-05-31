FY2024 EPS Estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Decreased by Analyst

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.71). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.80) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABS. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

