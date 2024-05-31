Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Embraer S.A.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Embraer in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million.
Shares of Embraer stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Embraer has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 221.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
