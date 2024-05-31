Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.
Universal Display Price Performance
Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.38. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $194.84.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Universal Display
In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Universal Display Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
