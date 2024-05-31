FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.34). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SONN stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

