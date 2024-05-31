Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Reduced by National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.