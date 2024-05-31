Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $13.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.49. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

NYSE:UHS opened at $185.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $186.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.76 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

