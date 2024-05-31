TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Update

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

TOD’S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $37.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.