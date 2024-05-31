TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Update

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
TOD’S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $37.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $43.65.
TOD’S Company Profile
