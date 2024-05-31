Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Toro Energy Price Performance

TOEYF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Toro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

