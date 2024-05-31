Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Toro Energy Price Performance
TOEYF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Toro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.
Toro Energy Company Profile
