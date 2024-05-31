Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Toray Industries Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $10.02 on Friday. Toray Industries has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $11.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.
Toray Industries Company Profile
