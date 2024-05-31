Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toray Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $10.02 on Friday. Toray Industries has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $11.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.