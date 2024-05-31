Eric John Draut Acquires 1,000 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) Director Eric John Draut bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $10,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,963.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TCPC stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $940.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 388.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCPC. Raymond James cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

