Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $36.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $46.17.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

