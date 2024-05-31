Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $152.39, but opened at $155.56. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $175.41, with a volume of 1,727,821 shares.

The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,067.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,059,000 after buying an additional 430,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,632,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

