TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Up 123.4% in May

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the April 30th total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,412.8 days.
TIS Stock Performance
Shares of TISNF stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. TIS has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.
About TIS
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TIS
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.