Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,912,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 6,517,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.1 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.78 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

