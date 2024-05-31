Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,912,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 6,517,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.1 days.
Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.78 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
