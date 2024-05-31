SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001330 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $908.80 million and $91.80 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,928.25 or 0.99373760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012066 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00112574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,745,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,745,772.9511964 with 1,284,793,189.6314576 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.90912077 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $105,395,092.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.