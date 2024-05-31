Prom Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Prom has a total market capitalization of $203.88 million and $12.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $11.17 or 0.00016343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001330 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,928.25 or 0.99373760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012066 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00112574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.17846693 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $25,557,018.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

