United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 877,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

