Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Mark Coleman Sells 5,249 Shares

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22,927.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

