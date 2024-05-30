Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Director Fabian Fondriest Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) Director Fabian Fondriest purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,647 shares in the company, valued at $503,999. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BOW opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

