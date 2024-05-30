Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 2.5%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.56 and last traded at $106.43. Approximately 298,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,854,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.15.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,080.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,093,273 shares of company stock worth $115,849,840 over the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 132.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 331,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 56.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 280,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

