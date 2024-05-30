11,818 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 163,053 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,509,000 after buying an additional 475,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,409,000 after buying an additional 111,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on ES

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.