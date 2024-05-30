e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 2.5%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $186.50 and last traded at $186.62. 165,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,600,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.54.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 4.9 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.49.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

