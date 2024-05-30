United Services Automobile Association Invests $592,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,138,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,248,000 after buying an additional 115,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,372,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,764,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after buying an additional 234,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,577,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,284,000 after buying an additional 37,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

